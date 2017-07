© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Two More Youths Killed During Protests in Northwest Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Assembly President Julio Borges said 350 people – lawmakers, journalists and visitors – had been prevented from leaving, according to the Spanish-language NTN24 channel.

The siege, which started on Wednesday morning, was blamed on supporters of President Nicolas Maduro. After the Assembly session the crowd broke into the building hurting five legislators, according to the speaker.

The nation’s president criticized the attack on the opposition-controlled legislature, while the government promised to investigate. The country has seen three months of protests against authorities and calls to hold an early election.