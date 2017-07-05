Register
17:51 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Guantanamo detention center

    The Go-to Channel: Ex-Gitmo Inmate Says He Could Only Watch RT in Jail

    © Flickr/
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    It looks like RT is the only source of English-language television news available to the inmates of America’s ill-famed Guantanamo Bay prison.

    U.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba
    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    Gitmo Kills: Pentagon Sued Over Camp’s Carcinogenic Conditions
    The notorious prison the US uses to lock up the terrorism suspects it fears most is a highly unlikely place to watch RT. However, this is exactly what is happening.

    The Daily Beast reported that Gitmo prison’s most notorious terror suspects are “tortured” with daily intakes of RT broadcasts. Gitmo representative, Navy Commander John Robinson, confirmed that RT was indeed on the list of the 200 channels in different languages available to the inmates.

    “The current list of offerings includes RT, among numerous other news sources. Detainees choose which stations, if any, they watch or listen to,” Robinson said.

    RT managed to talk with former Gitmo inmate Moazzam Begg, who said that the idea of Americans forcing the inmates to watch RT is far from correct, because it is one of a handful of channels, which pay attention to the situation in flare points around the world and also to what is going on at the notorious Guantanamo Bay prison.

    Begg, a British national, was jailed in Afghanistan in 2002 and later moved to Gitmo before being released in 2005. It wasn’t until 2014, however, that he was finally cleared of the charges of terrorism that had been brought against him. RT was founded in September 2005.

    He said that he had talked to his good friend, Shaker Aamer, also a onetime Gitmo inmate, who was set free in 2015.

    “He told me that RT is the first place to go to because it is the only English-language news channel the Gitmo prisoners can watch, which keeps a close eye on the conditions the inmates exist in,” Begg said.

    “Many of them know me because they have seen me on RT, that’s why I don’t think the Americans would force them to watch it,” Begg noted. He added that Aamer also wants to be interviewed by RT because he knows that those who are still imprisoned at Gitmo watch it.

    “It also means that both the US authorities and the inmates will have the chance to learn the unpleasant truth about this prison,” Moazzam Begg said.

    Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a current Gitmo inmate arrested by the CIA in Pakistan in 2007, said that he and his fellow cellmates were being fed a media diet heavy on RT.

    This photo reviewed by the US military and made during an escorted visit shows a US naval medic explaining the feeding chair procedures at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ Mladen Antonov
    Damaging Proof: US Appeals Court Will Not Release Gitmo Torture Videos
    In a March 15, 2017 letter Afghani wrote, “It’s the only Western news we get — and it’s from Moscow.”

    RT has over the years been covering the situation at and around the US military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. RT correspondent Anastasia Churkina did a series of reports from the infamous US prison facility.

    Gitmo gained notoriety in 2004 after information about the torture of prisoners there was leaked to the press.

    Ten years later, the Senate intelligence committee released a report on the CIA’s abuse of prisoners under President George W. Bush. However, despite numerous promises to shut down Gitmo, the prison remains open.

    Related:

    Gitmo's New Lease on Life: Trump Won't Shut Down Torture Camp For 'Bad Guys'
    Gitmo Kills: Pentagon Sued Over Camp’s Carcinogenic Conditions
    Tags:
    preferred channel, RT, inmates, torture, CIA, Gitmo, US Senate, Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, John Robinson, Anastasia Churkina, Moazzam Begg, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok