China, Brazil Need to Boost Cooperation on Clean, Renewable Energy

In addition to oil and electricity, "we need to boost cooperation on technology and investments in new, renewable energy. We put a lot of trust in this cooperation," Li told Xinhua.

While attending the South American Seminar on the Belt and Road Development and Global Energy Interconnection held here Thursday, the Chinese ambassador stressed that there is potential for Brazil-China cooperation on global energy interconnection, especially on clean energy.

© AP Photo/ John Harrington Paris Climate Deal Helps Boost Investments in Clean Energy - UN Adviser

Li highlighted that Brazil has a clean energy matrix, with a lot of natural resources which accommodate extensive exploration of hydroelectric, wind and solar power.

Talking about Brazil's role in the energy cooperation in Latin America, the Chinese ambassador said, "the Brazil-China cooperation is a strong role model for Latin America and the entire world."

Representatives in the field of renewable energy from four countries — China, Brazil, Uruguay and Chile — participated in the meeting.

This article originally appeared in the Global Times.