Venezuelan Chief Prosecutor Asks Inter-American Rights Group for Protection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s prosecutor general Luisa Ortega Diaz said Friday she had asked a pan-American human rights watchdog for protection amid a growing standoff with President Nicolas Maduro.

"I’ve asked the IACHR to take precautionary measures to protect all workers at the Public Ministry on June 30," Ortega tweeted.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) is a body of the Organization of American States (OAS), which President Maduro said his nation would quit over its meddling in the country’s home affairs.

Maduro’s former ally Ortega broke ranks in spring after his decision to call a special assembly to rewrite the constitution as a way out of a deepening political crisis. She filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court asking to strip immunity from eight justices, followed by three suits against the constituent assembly.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court banned the defiant prosecutor from leaving the country and ordered her bank accounts frozen ahead of the next week’s court hearing on her alleged errors in carrying out her role as a law enforcement official.