Another Stash of Nazi-Era Relics Found in Argentina

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A cache of Nazi-era artifacts was found Thursday in an antique shop in the old part of Buenos Aires, the second such discovery in a month, the Argentinian state police said.

Prosecutor Anibal Brunet said the shop in the capital’s historic San Telmo district stored military paraphernalia – helmets, caps, buckles, knives and medals adorned with swastikas, according to the Excelsior news outlet.

A trove of some 75 high-value Nazi relics was discovered in a home of an unnamed antique dealer in Buenos Aires earlier this month. The find – the largest in Argentina’s history – included an Adolf Hilter bust and a Reich eagle sculpture.

South America was the main destination for fleeing Nazi war criminals after the end of World War Two. Some high-ranking functionaries escaped to Argentina, among them Hitler’s close aide Adolf Eichmann, who was seized there in 1960 by Israeli agents and smuggled to Israel to be executed.