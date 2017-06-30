Another Stash of Nazi-Era Relics Found in Argentina

Prosecutor Anibal Brunet said the shop in the capital’s historic San Telmo district stored military paraphernalia – helmets, caps, buckles, knives and medals adorned with swastikas, according to the Excelsior news outlet.
A trove of some 75 high-value Nazi relics was discovered in a home of an unnamed antique dealer in Buenos Aires earlier this month. The find – the largest in Argentina’s history – included an Adolf Hilter bust and a Reich eagle sculpture.
South America was the main destination for fleeing Nazi war criminals after the end of World War Two. Some high-ranking functionaries escaped to Argentina, among them Hitler’s close aide Adolf Eichmann, who was seized there in 1960 by Israeli agents and smuggled to Israel to be executed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)