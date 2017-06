CARACAS (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Wednesday banned prosecutor general Luisa Ortega Diaz from leaving the country and froze her assets, pending next week’s court hearing.

"The precautionary measures agreed by the plenary chamber to guarantee procedural action consist of the following: a prohibition on citizen Luisa Ortega Diaz to leave the country… and freeze on all bank accounts," the court said in a statement.