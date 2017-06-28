Perpetrators of Helicopter Attack in Venezuela Demand Maduro’s Resignation

“Nicolas Maduro Moros, we demand your and your ministers' immediate resignation and immediate announcement of general elections,” Perez said in a video address, published simultaneously with the attack on the Supreme Court.
Perez noted that he along with his supporters wanted to return the power to the people and restore the constitutional order.
The number of Perez’s supporters, who he calls nationalists and patriots, is unclear to date.
Maduro labeled the helicopter attack as an act of terrorism and pledged to catch the perpetrators.
Venezuela entered into turbulent times in January 2016, when a new legislature was elected and relations between Maduro and the parliament became strained.
In late March, the Venezuelan Supreme Court decided to restrict the power of the state’s National Assembly. The decision was immediately reversed amid backlash, but supporters of the opposition-controlled parliament, who strive for the dismissal of the court members, took to the streets on April 4, marking the start of a of protests, which have claimed at least 75 lives.
