US Joins UK, Israel, Georgia in Pressuring Venezuela at Human Rights Forum

© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Death Toll From Venezuela Protests Climbs to 75 as Another Youth Dies in Caracas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has joined up with the United Kingdom, Israel and Georgia in seeking to bring diplomatic pressure on Venezuela over its alleged human rights abuses, the US Department of State announced in a fact sheet.

"At the 35th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva from June 6-23… the United States sponsored (with co-sponsors United Kingdom, Georgia and Israel) a landmark side event on Venezuela to draw attention to the deteriorating human rights situation there," the fact sheet said on Monday.

The event included a panel discussion among four human rights defenders from Venezuela and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights’ Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, the State Department noted.

Following the event, the United States condemned reprisals by the Venezuelan delegation against two of the panelists, the fact sheet also said.