© REUTERS/ K Chaudhry At Least 149 People Killed as Oil Tanker Catches Fire in Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian newspaper, the Colombian authorities do not comment on the number of rescued people.

Earlier it was reported about three victims and about 30 missing as a result of the shipwreck.

The Colombian authorities are carrying out a rescue operation, while the country's Air Force have sent helicopters to evacuate the most seriously injured people.