Colombian Police Arrest 8 Suspects in Connection With Bogota Shopping Mall Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The City Paper Bogota, four men and four women were detained in Bogota and the central city of El Espinal. All the arrested individuals are affiliated with a new urban militia group known as People's Revolutionary Movement, the publication said citing Gen. Jorge Nieto, Colombia's National Police director.

On June 17, a hand made bomb exploded in a toilet room on the second floor of the mall. A total of three women, including 23-year old French national Julie Huynh, who had been working in Colombia as a volunteer, were killed and nine people were injured in the blast.

Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa qualified the incident as terrorist attack.