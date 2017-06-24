Clashes Between Rival Criminal Gangs in Mexico Leaves Seven People Dead

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The police of the state of Guerrero said the clashes occurred in the municipality of Heliodoro Castillo on Friday and lasted through Saturday. The law enforcement agencies sent a helicopter and vehicles with its officers to the scene as soon as received reports on the shooting. When they arrived, seven people were already dead.

The State of Guerrero is one of the most dangerous in terms of crime in Mexico, due to the war of criminal groups for the control of drug transit into the United States.