MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the radio announced that Derk Bolt and Eugenio Follender had been freed after they were reportedly abducted over the weekend while working in the northeastern Catatumbo region.

"On the captured Dutchmen, at noon we received a report on their release that we were not able to corroborate properly. We apologize and reiterate that the two foreigners are in perfect condition," it tweeted.

The ELN is the second largest armed group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and is regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. It has been in peace talks with the Colombian government since February.