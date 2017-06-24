MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Parliamentary workers came under attack as they staged a protest against the government’s controversial decision to call a special assembly to rewrite the constitution.
"Four National Assembly workers were injured by aggressive pro-government groups," Assembly leader Julio Borges tweeted.
Nearly-daily opposition protests against President Maduro continued in the national capital Caracas on Friday. The Telesur news channel reported that government critics set three trucks on fire outside La Carlota air base. Thursday’s siege of the military base went wrong when a soldier shot one assailant dead.
