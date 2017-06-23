Death Toll From Venezuela Protests Climbs to 75 as Another Youth Dies in Caracas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Public Ministry confirmed on Twitter that an investigation would be conducted into the death of 22-year-old David Vallenilla.
Venezuelan Justice Minister Nestor Reverol promised to bring to justice those responsible for this loss of life but condemned as "unacceptable" attempts to lay siege to the military base.
Thousands of protesters have marched to military compounds in the capital since the start of uprising in early April. Opposition forces hope to sway the military who support Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
