Colombian ELN Militants Kidnap Two Dutch Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Derk Bolt and Eugenio Follender were abducted during the weekend while working in Catatumbo, in an area near the Venezuelan border, the BBC broadcaster reported.

The Colombian military reportedly sent specialist forces to the region to retrieve the journalists.

The ELN is the second largest armed group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), estimated to have between 1,500 and 3,000 fighters. The United States considers it a terrorist organization.

On February 8, the Colombian government and the ELN started peace talks, while the agreement to begin the dialogue was reached in mid-January.