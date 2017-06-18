Colombian President Convenes Security Council Meeting Following Bogotá Blast

© AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara Colombia's FARC Armed Group Denies Involvement in Bogotá Explosion

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos convenes the country's security council following the explosion at the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota.

Earlier in the day, a blast occurred in a toilet room on the second floor of the mall. Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa said three women were killed in the explosion, one of them was the French national, while nine people were injured. According to Penalosa, it was a terrorist attack.

"Tomorrow we will make new statements [on the issue] following the security council meeting. I would prefer not to speculate on who was behind this terrorist attack, the investigation is underway," Santos said at a press conference.

The Colombian leader pledged compensations for the victims' families.

Santos also added that the recent attack would not affect government efforts to reach peaceful settlement in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the two largest armed groups in the country, denied their involvement in the explosion.