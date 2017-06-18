Colombia's FARC Armed Group Denies Involvement in Bogotá Explosion

© AFP 2017/ LUIS ACOSTA UN Mission in Colombia Completes Verification of FARC Rebel Group Disarmament

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the largest armed group in the country, have denied their involvement in the recent explosion at the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota.

Earlier in the day, a blast occurred in a toilet room on the second floor of the mall. Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa said three women were killed in the explosion, one of them was the French national, while nine people were injured. According to Penalosa, it was a terrorist attack.

"Solidarity with today's victims in Bogota. This act could have been done only by those who want to close the path of peace and reconciliation," FARC leader Rodrigo Londono Echeverri wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Colombia's second-largest guerrilla movement — National Liberation Army (ELN) — also denied its involvement in the explosion.

FARC was formed in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Attempts by Bogota to negotiate a peace deal successfully ended in 2016, when a peace treaty was signed in November and then approved by the Colombian parliament in December. The disarmament of the FARC began in February.