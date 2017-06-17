Register
22:28 GMT +317 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Cuban and US flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.

    Possible Consequences of Trump’s Anti-Cuban Turn

    © REUTERS/ Enrique De La Osa
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    120830

    US President Donald Trump has driven a wedge between the US and Cuba, confounding his predecessor’s attempts to normalize bilateral relations. Russian analyst Andrei Sidorov spoke to Sputnik in an interview about what such a move could ultimately lead to.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with businessmen in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Miraflores Palace
    Venezuela’s Maduro Vows to Stand By Cuba After US Policy Reversal
    On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that he was rolling back parts of the March 2016 deal between the administration of then-president Barack Obama and the island nation. 

    Cuba warned that it would retaliate but promised to keep the channels of cooperation open.

    The head of the Department of International Organizations and World Political Processes at Moscow State University, Andrei Sidorov, said in an interview with Sputnik that currently Cuba doesn’t represent much in terms of strategic importance to Trump.

     “Cuba does not represent a great value for Trump at the moment because he has a somewhat different approach to his vision of the US in the Western Hemisphere. He is pulling all the blankets on himself, transferring everything to US territory in terms of production which was formerly overseas, so in that sense it is logical that he wants to reconsider this agreement,” Sidorov said.

    According to the analyst, the diplomatic relations between the two countries will stay in place but it is quite possible that some kind of economic sanctions against Cuba will be introduced.

    Talking about Obama’s administration, the analyst said that the previous US president was working to enhance cooperation with the Latin American countries. 

    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ YAMIL LAGE
    Havana Says Trump’s Policy on Cuba Doomed to Fail
    The two trade deals, the Trans-Pacific (TTP) and the Transatlantic (TTIP), would have been joined by a third one in order to provide the US with southern partners, which is “traditional for the United States,” Sidorov said. 

    Keeping that plan in mind, Obama practically eliminated the Cuba issue in US relations with its southern neighbors.

    “For Trump, as is known, neither partnerships, nor other similar options related to the creation of free trade zones are of any importance. Moreover, he wants to reconsider the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA),” Sidorov said.

    He further said that recently Trump found an excuse to “pause” bilateral relations with Cuba. 

    “Cuba allegedly supports and sells weapons and technology to North Korea and using this allegation, Trump is thinking of how to reconsider relations with Cuba and to launch a negotiation process that would determine relations between the two countries,” Sidorov said.

    Looking at the possible prospects of this situation, the analyst noted that the Cubans have already expressed their readiness for negotiations with the US, but they will not make any big concessions. 

    "Therefore, this may drag on for a long time. I think that in this case Trump would demand that Cuba refrain from supporting those regimes that Americans do not like," the analyst said.

    According to the analyst, Cuba, in the eyes of many Latin American states, especially those with left-wing governments, has symbolic significance as a country that could withstand the US even after the collapse of its ally the USSR.

    “It [Cuba] managed to fit into a new system of international interaction, to attract West European business and to revive its tourism. Basically it did not perish even when it was isolated,” Sidorov said.

    In 2014, the United States and Cuba announced the start of a process for normalization of bilateral relations. In July 2015, the countries restored diplomatic relations. 

    Subsequently, the parties signed a number of bilateral agreements, although the trade embargo against Cuba, introduced by the US Congress, was never formally abolished. 

    In 2016, Obama became the first president of the United States to visit the “Island of Liberty” after nearly 90 years. When leaving his post, Obama announced the termination of the so-called “wet foot, dry foot” policy, which provided for the legal status of illegal migrants from Cuba in the US and Havana welcomed this decision.

    Related:

    Canadian Activists to Launch Petition Opposing Trump Cuba Policy
    Trump’s Tough New Crackdown Policy on Cuba Marks ‘Great Leap Backwards’ for US
    Clampdown on Travel, Trade: Trump Abandons Path to Normalize US-Cuba Relations
    Trump's Tightening of Cuba Policy 'Political Favor' to Few Congressmen - Senator
    A Very Bad Deal for Washington: Rolling Back Cuba Policies Would Cost $6.6B
    Tags:
    diplomatic relations, policy change, allegations, interview, bilateral relations, Donald Trump, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok