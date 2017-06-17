Venezuela’s Maduro Vows to Stand By Cuba After US Policy Reversal

© AFP 2017/ Andrew Harnik / POOL Canadian Activists to Launch Petition Opposing Trump Cuba Policy

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed Friday to support Cuba after the United States announced its surprise policy rollback on travel and trade with the Caribbean nation.

"It is the 21st century and Donald Trump cannot just declare that he will continue the blockade on the people of Cuba. We reject this from Venezuela… Cuba is not alone and will never be alone," he said, as quoted by the TeleSur network.

In a new clampdown, US President Trump announced earlier on Friday he was rolling back parts of the March 2016 deal between the administration of then President Barack Obama and the Communist state. Cuba warned it will backfire but promised to keep the channels of cooperation open.