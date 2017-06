MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A gun and axe fight among family members over inheritance has left five people dead and two injured in the state of Mexico, local police said Thursday.

Police said they had discovered four bodies and two burned-out cars at the scene of the family fight in the Ecatzingo municipality.

One person succumbed to the wounds at a hospital. The other two injured people are receiving medical help. A criminal investigation has been opened on murder charges, police said.