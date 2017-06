© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Death Toll From Venezuela Protests Rises to 66 After Another Teen Dies

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The Nacional newspaper said Guanipa had accused Maduro, the National Electoral Council and the Supreme Court's constitutional body of trying to dismantle the country’s constitution, a crime punishable by a jail term of up to 24 years.

On Thursday, Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz asked the Supreme Court to end the process of setting up the constituent assembly.

Maduro said last month he was going to convene a special assembly with a power to rewrite the constitution as a way out of the deepening political crisis that gripped the country in early April after the Supreme Court’s attempt to curb parliamentary powers.