MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ramon Muchacho‏, the governor of the Chacao area in Caracas, identified the deceased as Neomar Alejandro Lander. The official said the 17-year-old had died before reaching hospital.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young Venezuelan," Muchacho tweeted.

Violent protests broke out in the South American country in early April when its top court briefly took over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled parliament, prompting outrage. Opposition has called for a snap election.