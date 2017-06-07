At Least 20 Protesters Including 4 Students Injured in Venezuela Capital Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — At least 20 people were injured during the anti-government protests near a university in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Tuesday, according to reports.

According to El Nacional news outlet, four students were hit by a shotgun pellet during the crackdown on the demonstrators by the Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela. Another 16 people were poisoned by the tear gas, the same reports added.

Venezuela has been facing anti-government protests amid an economic crisis in the country. The recent wave of protests started in April as a result of the decision of the Supreme Court to take on functions of the country's parliament controlled by opposition. On Tuesday, Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Ernesto Villegas said that a total of 80 people were killed as a result of the unrest in the country.