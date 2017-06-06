Brazil Court Resumes Trial in 2014 Presidential Campaign Funding Involving Temer

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — According to El Universal news outlet, as part of the trial, seven members of the court will have to provide their conclusions in the case.

© AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres Anti-Temer Protesters Damage Ministerial Buildings Amid Clashes in Brasilia

The security measures are tightened near the building of the court in Brasilia over the expected rallies in relation to the trial, the outlet added.

If Temer is impeached, the president of Deputies Chamber will become country's acting president for 90 days until Deputies Chamber elects the new president. The nationwide elections are scheduled to take place in 2018.

Temer is currently in the center of another graft scandal. The Brazilian Supreme Court has approved a probe into allegations that the president had authorized bribes to hush up a witness in a corruption scandal surrounding the state oil firm Petrobras.