Register
17:13 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian mine clearing robotic complex Prokhod-1

    Uruguay Minister Invites Russian Robotics Companies to Do Business in Country

    © Photo: YouTube/ Russian Defence Ministry
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 7730

    Uruguay could be "a very good place" for Russian robotic companies looking for a country to carry out research or establish a manufacturing site, the country's minister of Industries, Energy and Mining told Sputnik on Friday.

    The international military-technical forum ARMY-2016 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Military Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation of the Russian Armed Forces, near Moscow. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia to Showcase Naval Robots at Army-2017 Expo - Defense Ministry
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the minister, the country is exerting efforts to make it more attractive for foreign investors and to develop the necessary infrastructure. Cosse went on to cite a fibre-optic submarine cable developed by the IT giant Google that connects Uruguay, Brazil and the United States, as well as a recently installed advanced data center.

    "We are offering Russian companies working in robotics or in additive manufacturing which need a country to use as a laboratory or a country to set up a research and development center, or a manufacturing site to sell production to Brazil or Argentina, Uruguay can be a very good place to do it," Carolina Cosse Garrido said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    The Uruguayan official added that the Latin American country had the necessary infrastructure, people and advanced internet capacities for hi-tech development and said that Montevideo would like to enhance bilateral trade with Russia.

    SPIEF kicked off on Thursday and would continue until Saturday. It is a major global platform for businesses used for discussing crucial economic issues. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Developing Robotic Systems for Future Use in Northern Fleet
    Russia to Showcase Naval Robots at Army-2017 Expo - Defense Ministry
    New Russian-Made Polymer Technology Paves Way to 3D-Printed Robots
    Tags:
    robot, Russia, Uruguay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok