Uruguay Minister Invites Russian Robotics Companies to Do Business in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the minister, the country is exerting efforts to make it more attractive for foreign investors and to develop the necessary infrastructure. Cosse went on to cite a fibre-optic submarine cable developed by the IT giant Google that connects Uruguay, Brazil and the United States, as well as a recently installed advanced data center.

"We are offering Russian companies working in robotics or in additive manufacturing which need a country to use as a laboratory or a country to set up a research and development center, or a manufacturing site to sell production to Brazil or Argentina, Uruguay can be a very good place to do it," Carolina Cosse Garrido said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Uruguayan official added that the Latin American country had the necessary infrastructure, people and advanced internet capacities for hi-tech development and said that Montevideo would like to enhance bilateral trade with Russia.

SPIEF kicked off on Thursday and would continue until Saturday. It is a major global platform for businesses used for discussing crucial economic issues. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.