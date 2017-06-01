Almost 40 Hurt in Protests Across Venezuelan Capital

© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Venezuelan Opposition Leader Says Nearly 250 People Injured in Caracas Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Ramon Muchacho‏, the governor of the Chacao area in Caracas, said on Twitter 39 people needed medical aid after receiving non-life threatening injuries. One young man had to undergo surgery.

Tens of thousands of people unhappy with President Nicolas Maduro and his Socialist government marched to the foreign ministry on Wednesday as the Organization of American States convened in Washington to discuss Venezuela's deepening crisis.

Protests broke out in the South American country in early April when its top court briefly took over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled parliament, prompting outrage. A total of 69 have died in clashes that followed, with opposition calling for snap elections.