Panama's Ex-Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies Aged 83

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Panama's former military dictator Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega has died aged 83 following a recent brain operation, Manuel Dominguez, the spokesman of Panama's government, announced on Tuesday.

"Mr. Noriega died tonight," the press secretary was quoted as saying by el Periodico.

Noriega became the de facto leader of Panama in 1983, but was removed from this position after the US invasion of 1989. He was accused of drug-trafficking, money-laundering and racketeering by the US authorities and was taken into custody in 1990.

In this July 5, 1986 file photo, Miss USA, Christy Fichtner, left, and Miss Panama, Gilda Garcia Lopez, salute while flanking General Manuel Antonio Noriega in Panama City © AP Photo/ Jim Ellis, File

In this May 2, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega walks with supporters in the Chorrilo neighborhood, where he dedicated a new housing project, in Panama City © AP Photo/ John Hopper, File

A photo taken 04 October 1989 shows former Panamanian strongman General Manuel Noriega waving as he left his headquarters in Panama City following a failed coup against him © AFP 2017/ BOB SULLIVAN 1 / 3 © AP Photo/ Jim Ellis, File In this July 5, 1986 file photo, Miss USA, Christy Fichtner, left, and Miss Panama, Gilda Garcia Lopez, salute while flanking General Manuel Antonio Noriega in Panama City

Earlier this year, Noriega was released from jail to prepare for a brain surgery. He had been hospitalized since March.