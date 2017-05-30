Russian National Makeev Charged With Premeditated Murder in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Mexican authorities have charged Russian national Alexei Makeev, who is notorious for releasing extremist videos against the Mexicans and recently attacked by the Mexicans in the city of Cancun, with premeditated murder, Russian Consul in Mexico City Dmitry Bolbot told Sputnik Monday.

"He was driven to a prosecutor's office, where they read out his rights and the charge with premeditated murder. Within 48 hours the judge will have to decide to which prison he [Makeev] will be transferred, to wait for the decision at the pre-trial detention center," Bolbot said.

On May 19, Makeev was injured by the residents of Cancun who attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online. A Mexican national was killed during the clash.

Makeev received a brain injury in the attack, was paralyzed and put in a drug-induced coma in the hospital.

On Monday, Makeev was released from the hospital and detained at a center of social rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, over 8,600 Mexicans signed a petition to the Mexican authorities launched at Change.org platform asking to deport Makeev, who received permanent residence permit in Mexico as a refugee, but still holds Russian citizenship.