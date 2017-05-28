Register
14:29 GMT +328 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017

    Why Corruption in Brazil Cannot Be Tackled With 'a Wave of a Wand'

    © REUTERS/ Paulo Whitaker
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10411

    Speaking to Sputnik, Brazilian political analyst Carlos Eduardo Martins specifically touched upon problems pertaining to President Michel Temer's government and corruption in Brazilian society.

    A demonstrator carries a Brazilian national flag as she attends a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pilar Olivares
    Full Circle: Brazilian President Temer May Face Impeachment Amid Bribery Scandal
    With protesters taking to the streets in more than a dozen Brazilian cities to demand resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer, he responded to corruption allegations by denying any wrongdoing.

    Temer has allegedly sanctioned a Brazilian businessman's continued payments to silence a witness in a probe into the nation’s state oil company Petrobras, a report published by the Brazilian media outlet Globo suggested last week.

    The Brazilian President has denied any wrongdoing and said he would not stand down. There were reports about Brazilian soldiers being deployed to defend government buildings in the capital Brasilia earlier this week.

    Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Paulo Whitaker
    Riot police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017

    Temer took over from former leader Dilma Rousseff after she was impeached in 2016 for allegedly misusing state funds. If he leaves, the top job will go to the lower house speaker until the scheduled election in October 2018.

    In an interview with Sputnik Brazil, Carlos Eduardo Martins, a political analyst from the country said that the situation "is becoming increasingly difficult"  for Temer's government and that a recent arrest of his former aide Tadeu Filippelli only adds fuel to the fire.

    Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Paulo Whitaker
    Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 24, 2017

    "Some believe that this judicial and police operation to fight corruption will unfold on such a scale that it will affect the whole system, including its parts which used this fight against corruption used in 2016 in order to stage a coup," Martins said, referring to Rousseff's controversial ouster.

    In this vein, he referred to the authorities investigating allegations that Brazil's largest meat producer JBS ostensibly bribed government officials to approve the sale and export of contaminated meat.

    "The Brazilian state is deeply corrupt, especially when it comes to big capital. The JBS case clearly indicates that the police investigations and judicial sanctions are powerless to counter these sectors, given that the JBS was able to escape punishment by making a denunciation," he said.

    Martins was echoed by another Brazilian political analyst, Ricardo Ismael, who said that "the large companies completely corrupted the political and party system of Brazil."

    "Particularly corrupt elements include the Workers' Party (PT), the Party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (PMBD) and the Party of the Brazilian Social Democracy (PSDB); in general, the entire [political system] system has been strongly compromised," he said.

    He added that his country badly needs an urgent updating of the leadership, as well as the renewal of political parties and the policy itself, especially with respect to this "promiscuity between state and private institutions."

    "This cannot be done with a wave of a wand. You cannot just come and dismiss senators and federal deputies. The only thing that now unites the country is the Constitution… It is necessary to decide these corrupted officials' future during the next parliamentary elections," he said.

    According to him, "the process of the renewal of political culture in Brazil should come within the framework of democracy, despite all its shortcomings and problems."

    Meanwhile, Joao Capiberibe, a senator from the Brazilian Socialist Party [PSB] told Sputnik Brazil that President Temer will probably be forced to resign in the coming days and that there are different scenarios for the president's departure from his post.

    "The first one is to resign, this would be the quietest, fastest and most painless way for us to overcome the political crisis, and consequently the economic one in which the country has been living for more than two years. The second is the verdict of the Supreme Electoral Court, which is set to hear the case against Dilma and Temer," Capiberibe said.

    Brazil's President Michel Temer
    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Brazil's Court to Consider President Temer's Request to Stop Corruption Probe
    Temer's leftist opponents previously tried to impeach him in November, after former Culture Minister Marcelo Calero accused Temer of pressuring him to allow the construction of luxury apartments in a historic district of the northeastern city of Salvador.

    The President denied the allegations, but admitted to speaking to Calero about the matter.

    Capiberibe said that the possible impeachment process against Temer is likely to be faster than that against Rousseff.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Anti-Temer Protesters Damage Ministerial Buildings Amid Clashes in Brasilia
    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Calls Brazil ‘World’s Shame’ Amid Corruption Scandal
    Brazil Defense Minister Stays On as President’s Socialist Allies Quit Coalition
    Tags:
    elections, punishment, sanctions, police, corruption, Michel Temer, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok