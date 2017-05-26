Register
04:56 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators react during clashes with the riot police during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017

    Venezuela Opposition Goes Extreme on Eve of Maduro’s Constituent Assembly

    © REUTERS/ Christian Veron
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 16111

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that elections to the Constituent Assembly will take place in July. In the meantime, the country’s opposition is becoming more and more violent, denying each and every initiative presented by the contested president.

    General view of Caracas, Venezuela, December 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Venezuela May Hold Constituent Assembly Elections in July - Electoral Council
    Dr. Francisco Dominguez, head of the Centre for Brazilian and Latin American Studies at Middlesex University, told Sputnik's Brian Becker that he views the situation in Venezuela as the consequence of the failure of the US "deep state," or "state apparatus," as he calls it. According to Dominguez, forces in Washington have come to the conclusion that the years-long "economic war" against Venezuela has failed, and now these forces desperately need some "dramatic event" to serve as a pretext for outright military intervention.

    In the meantime, Maduro has shared more details on the upcoming Constituent Assembly — the body that will write the new constitution for the state.

    ​The Assembly will include 540 members from all classes, from Venezuelan fishermen to businessmen. Cominguez pointed out that members of the Assembly are not expected to rewrite the whole Constitution from scratch, but rather expand the existing one, in order to ensure that the principles of the Bolivarian Revolution are "entrenched" in the new document.

    Upcoming local elections will elect new governors and mayors throughout the country as well — a move that the opposition has long demanded, with several dozen people even being killed in protests over perpetually postponed elections. Now that Maduro announced these elections, however, the opposition-controlled National Assembly fiercely rejected the call, Dominguez noted.

    "The opposition is getting itself in a corner, and the only thing that is left is basically bullying, trying to get international intervention as well as getting more and more violence, which is completely insane," Dominguez said, noting there are already people in the streets, causing destruction and mayhem.

    The National Assembly also opposes the Constituent Assembly, despite the fact that they called for it earlier.

    According to Dominguez, the opposition, with support from Washington, has gained so much momentum, they "don't know how to retreat." The only solution they know is going more and more extreme.

    "The dynamics that are created within the current of their coalition is ‘the more extreme you are, the more likely you to be heard from Washington,'" Dominguez said.

    Even if there are clearer minds out there, Dominguez posited, their voice of reason is completely silenced by the deafening calls to extreme measures by others.

    Related:

    Car Runs Over Group of Protesters in Venezuela, 1 Person Taken to Hospital
    At Least 46 Wounded in Saturday Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela
    Renewed Clashes Hurt 62 People Including Legislator in Venezuela Capital
    Honduras Recalls Top Diplomat from Venezuela Amid Unrest
    Tags:
    elections, violence, opposition, Constituent Assembly, National Assembly, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok