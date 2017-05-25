Anti-Temer Protesters Damage Ministerial Buildings Amid Clashes in Brasilia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Folha de Sao Paulo reported that demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Michel Temer set fire to the agriculture ministry and assaulted buildings of the ministries of planning, health, finances, culture, labor, and science.
BRAZIL: Smoke can be seen rising from Ministry of Agriculture in Brasilia after clashes between anti govt protesters and police. pic.twitter.com/GJpvCs1jlv— Gabriel Elizondo (@elizondogabriel) May 24, 2017
Police clashes at protests against #Brazil's President Temer: https://t.co/QdTfptbk4S #OcupaBrasilia #ForaTemer pic.twitter.com/WrQ1mloDGZ— ubique (@PersonalEscrito) May 24, 2017
Authorities have reportedly ordered the ministries to evacuate. They are now guarded by 1,500 soldiers who have been called to the capital to assist police forces. The Federal District’s Interior Ministry said four people had been arrested.
Pressure has grown on Temer after a major local newspaper, O Globo, obtained a recording that allegedly showed the president discussing bribes to silence a witness in the corruption scandal. Temer has denied wrongdoing and filed a petition on Saturday to end a Supreme Court probe but later withdrew it.
