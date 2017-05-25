Massive Emerald Weighing Over 600 Pounds Found by Miners in Brazil

A spokesman with Brazil's National Mineral Production Department, Paulo Santana, detailed that the gemstone was discovered in April by miners working for the Bahia Mineral Cooperative, according to a New York Times report.The enormous gem was sold to a local mine owner, Santana said. The spokesman declined to estimate the uncut precious stone's current market value.A lawyer for the anonymous buyer affirmed that their client would seek to have the emerald displayed in museums and other public facilities around the world.Brazilian government spokesman Santana added that the gemstone is the second such huge example unearthed in Brazil's northern mining region of Carnaiba, following the 2001 find of an emerald weighing over 640 pounds that was valued at some $300 million.