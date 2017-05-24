Venezuela May Hold Constituent Assembly Elections in July - Electoral Council

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — According to Lucena, Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) has decided to hold the National Constituent Assembly elections in late July, while regional elections are scheduled to take place in December.
"In meeting: CNE's board of directors approved the schedule to elect the Constituents at the end of July. Regional elections of governors and mayors are scheduled for December 10, 2017," Lucena wrote on Twitter.
En reunión: La junta directiva del #CNE aprobó cronograma para eligir a los/as Constituyentes a finales del mes de Julio.— Tibisay Lucena (@Tibisay_Lucena) May 24, 2017
According to the Venezuelan constitution, the Venezuelan people are the source of power, which can be exercised through the National Constituent Assembly. The Assembly, which, according to Maduro, will be comprised of 500 representatives, has the power to change the system of the government or draw up a new constitution, and neither the president nor other existing constituted authorities, including the parliament currently controlled by the opposition, can object against it. The last time a National Constituent Assembly was convened in 1999.
All comments
Show new comments (0)