Death Toll of Venezuelan Anti-Government Protests Climbs to 55

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — On Monday, one person was shot in the protests in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, while six others were shot in the western state of Barinas, thus increasing the total number of deaths to 55 people, El Universal news outlet reported.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Total of Over 2,000 People Detained In Venezuela Since Protests Begin

Venezuela's authorities appointed special prosecutors to investigate the circumstances of the deaths, according the news outlet.

Protests have been sweeping Venezuela since April 4 in the wake of the top court's decision to curb the powers of the National Assembly controlled by the opposition. Despite the reversal of the controversial decision supporters of the opposition took to streets demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election.

Earlier in May, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced his decision to call the constituent assembly, which was regarded by the opposition as an attempted coup.