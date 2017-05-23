Brazil's Court to Consider President Temer's Request to Stop Corruption Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Temer told Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper in an interview that he would resign only if "they made him do so." Temer also expressed intention to work as the country's president till December 2018 to continue implementing reforms.
Earlier in May, Temer called on the court to stop the investigation and expressed doubts regarding the authenticity of the audio record.
Michel Tember took over from former leader Dilma Rousseff after she was impeached in 2016 for allegedly misusing state funds. If he leaves, the top job will go to the lower house speaker until the scheduled election in October 2018.
