Over 7,400 Mexicans Support Petition for Deportation of a Russian National

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Over 7,400 people signed the petition to the Mexican authorities launched at Change.org platform asking to deport Russian citizen Alexey Makeev notorious for extremist videos against the Mexicans.

Media reported on Saturday, that Makeev was injured by the residents of Cancun who had attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online.

© AFP 2017/ YURI CORTEZ Russian National Makeev Attacked by Mexicans in Drug-Induced Coma

"The behavior and threats of this person make us ask urgently for the interference of the Mexican authorities so that this person could not continue attacking children, elderly and people in general because they are Mexicans," the text of the petition read.

According to media reports, a Mexican national was killed during the clash between Cancun's residents and Makeev. The police is investigating into the incident, the same reports added.

On Saturday, Russian Consul in Mexico City Dmitry Bolbot told Sputnik that Makeev received a brain injury in the attack and was paralyzed adding that he was put in drug-induced coma in the hospital.

According to Bolbot, Makeev received the residence permit in Mexico as a refugee however he still held Russian citizenship.