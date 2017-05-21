Over 7,400 Mexicans Support Petition for Deportation of a Russian National

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Over 7,400 people signed the petition to the Mexican authorities launched at Change.org platform asking to deport Russian citizen Alexey Makeev notorious for extremist videos against the Mexicans.
Media reported on Saturday, that Makeev was injured by the residents of Cancun who had attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online.
According to media reports, a Mexican national was killed during the clash between Cancun's residents and Makeev. The police is investigating into the incident, the same reports added.
On Saturday, Russian Consul in Mexico City Dmitry Bolbot told Sputnik that Makeev received a brain injury in the attack and was paralyzed adding that he was put in drug-induced coma in the hospital.
According to Bolbot, Makeev received the residence permit in Mexico as a refugee however he still held Russian citizenship.
