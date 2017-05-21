Russian National Makeev Attacked by Mexicans in Drug-Induced Coma

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Media reported on Saturday, that Makeev was injured by the residents on Cancun who had attacked him over his insults and attacks aimed at the Mexicans as well as extremist videos published online.

"He is in drug-induced coma, his received a major brain injury, he is paralyzed," Bolbot said late on Saturday.

According to the consul, Russia's embassy was assured by the management of the hospital where Makeev is located that the injured would receive the necessary treatment. Apart from this, the consulate managed to agree with the federal police chief of Mexicas' Quintana Roo state that the increased security would be provided to Makeev.

Bolbot told Sputnik on Saturday, that Makeev received the residence permit in Mexico as a refugee however he still held Russian citizenship. According to the consul, apart from the Mexicans, Makeev targeted Russian nationals.