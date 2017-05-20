Venezuela Government Bashes ‘Aggressive’ US for Crossing All Red Lines

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The statement, read out on national television by Venezuelan Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas, came a day after Washington imposed sanctions on eight members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court for allegedly damaging its democracy.

"Venezuela categorically rejects claims made by US President Donald Trump on May 18, 2017. President Trump’s aggression against the people of Venezuela, its government and state institutions has crossed the line," Villegas announced on behalf of the government.

Authorities in Caracas described as "absurd" the allegations made by Trump during Thursday’s meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos when he said Venezuela presented a horrible problem and called the ongoing crisis a "disgrace to humanity."

Venezuela has been in turmoil since early April when opposition leaders called people to the streets to protest against President Nicolas Maduro in an uproar against the Supreme Court’s attempt to take over powers from the opposition-controlled parliament. More than 40 people have died in the clashes that followed.