Venezuela Opposition Leader Says His Passport Annulled to Block Trip to UN

MEXICO (Sputnik) — Henrique Capriles, one of the leaders of the Venezuelan opposition, said Thursday his passport was annulled when he was at the Maiquetia airport, ready to travel to the United Nations office in New York to report human rights violations during mass anti-government protests in Venezuela.

"I was informed that my passport was annulled, it was stolen, that's how I call this move, so I could not leave [the country] to attend the meeting with UN high commissioner for human rights," Capriles said in a video message published in his Twitter blog.

The opposition leader stressed the passport was valid until 2020.

Over 40 people have been killed during protests that have been sweeping across Venezuela since April 4. Opposition activists accuse the country's President Nicolas Maduro of mismanagement that has led to a deep economic crisis in the country and call for an early election.