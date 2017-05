© AP Photo/ Ben Queen Cargo Plane Crash Kills 2 in US State of West Virginia - Transportation Safety Board

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A private jet crashed on Wednesday outside the Toluca International Airport west of the Mexican capital, killing two people on board, the airport authority said.

The airport’s administration said in a statement the incident was registered at around 3:26 p.m. local time (20:26GMT).

The Lear Jet 25B heading for the northwestern state of Durango. It came down 200 yards outside the airport’s perimeter minutes after the takeoff, killing the pilot and the co-pilot.

The aviation authority has launched an investigation into the incident, the statement read. The airport’s operations were not affected.