Total Number of People Killed in Protests in Venezuela Rises to 43

© AFP 2017/ JUAN BARRETO Policeman Shot Dead in Venezuela During Opposition Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — One of the leaders of the Venezuelan opposition Henrique Capriles said that another man has died in result of the opposition protests sweeping across the country, thus making the total number of the people killed during the opposition protests 43.

"I deeply regret to inform you that Diego Arellano, 31, shot in our San Antonio de los Altos [a town in the state of Miranda], has died," Capriles, who is the governor of Miranda, wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

The number of people killed over the past 24 hours in result of the protests has therefore reached four.

The opposition protests started across the country in early April, sparked by the decision of the country’s Supreme Court to curb the powers of the opposition-controlled National Assembly. Despite the decision having been reversed almost immediately, the opposition took to the streets, demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election.