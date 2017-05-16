© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Criminal Prosecution Call for NSA Officials Silent About 'WannaCry’ Virus Threat

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — According to Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright, at least 200,000 users in 150 countries have been affected by the recent ransomware cyberattacks.

"Mexico is the number one country in Latin America to be affected by the [cyberattack] campaign of the ransomware WannaCry… It is worth noting that, according to the data of Kaspersky, Mexico is located on the fifth place worldwide by the amount of WannaCry targets in the country," Dmitry Bestuzhev, the director of the team for research and analysis of Latin America of the Kaspersky Lab, said as cited by El Economista.

The developers of the Avast antivirus software informed about 57,000 hacking attacks with the use of WanaCrypt0r 2.0 virus and the largest number of targets were in Russia, Taiwan and Ukraine. Soon after that, the company registered more than 195,000 hacking attempts with the use of WannaCry.

Russia's Kaspersky Lab IT company said on Friday that it had registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets located in Russia. On Monday, the Russian company stated that its figures were true for the targets with the company's software, however a more "accurate picture" of the attacks around the world estimated that there had been about 200,000 attacks.

According to the Times newspaper, the attackers have already received over $42,000 from the affected users. At the same time, The Guardian newspaper reported that the ransom could increase as the hackers threaten to double the sum of money they demand.