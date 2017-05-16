Policeman Shot Dead in Venezuela During Opposition Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The Governor of the Venezuelan state of Carabobo, Francisco Ameliach said Monday that a policeman was shot dead by a sniper during mass protests of the opposition.

"A sniper killed a policeman in Carabobo by shooting him in the head on the Eastern highway, another policeman was wounded," Ameliach said on Twitter.

Protests have been sweeping Venezuela since April 4 in the wake of the top court's decision to curb the powers of the National Assembly controlled by the opposition. Despite the reversal of the controversial decision supporters of the opposition took to streets demanding the resignation of the judges and a snap election.

Various estimates suggest that over 45 people have been killed in the protests.