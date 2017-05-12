Register
16:30 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 photo, police providing security walk past street art as thousands march against the government of Enrique Pena Nieto following a 20 percent rise in gas prices in Mexico City.

    Mexico Criticizes Report Which Says It's Second Most Deadly Country in the World

    © AP Photo/ Rebecca Blackwell
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 8720

    The Mexican government has said the figures used in a report which portrayed Mexico as the second most deadly conflict zone in the world are "incorrect." But their criticism comes as a businesswoman who had been campaigning on behalf of victims in Tamaulipas state is herself murdered.

    The International Institute for Strategic Studies' (IISS) Armed Conflict Survey 2017, which was published May, claimed Mexico had the highest number of deaths in "conflict" of any country, barring Syria.

    The IISS report said there were 23,000 intentional homicide killings in Mexico in 2016, ahead of the 16,000 in Iraq and 17,000 in Afghanistan and topped only by 50,000 in Syria, which is involved in a full-blown civil war.

    But the Mexican government has hit back and said the survey "used statistics from unknown sources, includes evaluations based on uncertain metholodogies and applies legal terms incorrectly."

    The Mexican Interior Ministry put out a statement which said the IISS's conclusions about Mexico were "unfounded."

    But only hours after they hit back it was reported that Miriam Rodriguez Martinez, who had been campaigning on behalf of the families of around 30,000 people who have disappeared in Mexico, had herself been gunned down.

    "Mexico has become a very dangerous place for those who are bravely dedicating their lives to the search for the disappeared.

    "The violent killing of Miriam Rodríguez must be independently, impartially and comprehensively investigated. Serious measures must be taken to defend those searching for their loved ones," said Amnesty International Director Erika Guevara-Rosas.

    "The nightmare which they face not knowing the fate or whereabouts of their relatives and the dangers they face while carrying out their work, which they undertake due to the negligent response from the authorities, are alarming."

    The Mexican government had earlier said the IISS report:

    "Irresponsibly points to the existence of a '(non-international) armed conflict' in Mexico. This is incorrect. Neither the existence of criminal groups nor the use of the armed forces to maintain order in the interior of the country are sufficient reason to speak of a non-international armed conflict."

    They go on to say:

    "Violence related to organized crime is a regional reality that goes beyond the borders Mexico shares with the United States, Guatemala, and Belize, among many other countries. The challenges Mexico faces in this area cannot be seen in isolation from related challenges in other jurisdictions, such as arms trafficking and the demand for drugs."

    Mexico has 16.4 homicides per head of population which, although high, is well behind Honduras (90.4), Venezuela (53.7), Belize (44.7), Colombia (30.8) and Brazil (25.2).

    British-born crime reporter and author Ioan Grillo, who has lived in Mexico for 16 years, said he had some sympathy with the Mexican government's position.

    "The total number of homicides cited by the IISS is not the same as the figure from the Mexican police, which is 20,824," Grillo told Sputnik.

    He said that figure would also include thousands of killings which were linked to domestic violence, drunkenness or simple criminality, rather than "conflict."

    Grillo has traveled all over Latin America and his most recent book, Gangster Warlords, contains chapters about violent gangs in Mexico, El Salvador, Brazil and Jamaica.

    He said he was shocked that there was no mention of Brazil in the IISS report.

    "Brazil has a higher body count. They have around 50,000 homicides a year there," Grillo said.

    But he admitted drug gangs, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, Los Zetas and the Knights Templar in Michoacan were causing havoc in Mexico.

    Joaquin Guzman, the Sinaloa Cartel boss better known as El Chapo, was extradited to the US in January.

    Recaptured drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City, January 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido
    Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City, January 8, 2016

    Those who fall foul of the cartels suffer horrific violence, Grillo said.

    "There is in Mexico an enormous problem with violence. The conflict in Mexico and Latin America is that there is a blurred area between crime and war.

    "I have personally been to a scene where 49 bodies had been decapitated and their feet and hands cut off," Grillo told Sputnik.

    He said President Enrique Pena Nieto, who was elected in 2012 having promised to reduce the violence, was extremely unpopular, with approval ratings as low as 12%.

    Grillo said this was partly due to the sluggish economy and also the endemic corruption, which was often linked to the narcos.

    In January, Pena Nieto canceled a trip to the US because of the continuing row with President Trump over his notorious wall.

    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers his third annual report at the National Palace in Mexico City on September 2, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ALFREDO ESTRELLA
    Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers his third annual report at the National Palace in Mexico City on September 2, 2015

    Mexico faces presidential elections next year and Grillo said: "People are still looking for a political leader who can stop the violence. They are quite fatalistic."    

    Related:

    Survey Says: Mexico Rated the World’s Second Deadliest Conflict Area After Syria
    At Least 4 Killed in Gun Attack on Ruling Party’s Office in Mexico
    At Least 8 Dead Following Shootout in Mexico's Los Cabos Resort
    Mexican Press Freedoms Questioned as Another Journalist Is Killed in Cold Blood
    Tags:
    cartel, crime, gang violence, murder, drugs, Mexican Interior Ministry, Sinaloa Cartel, International Institute for Stragetic Studies (IISS), Enrique Peña Nieto, El Chapo, Latin America, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok