Venezuela’s Maduro Blames Opposition for Protest Deaths

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro suggested Thursday opposition could be behind the rising death toll from protests that have engulfed the nation since early April.
Anderson Dugarte died after suffering a gunshot wound at a rally in the state of Merida on Monday. Another protester, identified as Miguel Castillo, was lethally shot on Wednesday in a Caracas district, bringing total deaths to 39. Maduro said the lead bullet could only be fired from a homemade gun.
The oil-rich South American nation has suffered from an economic meltdown triggered by a slump in oil prices that caused shortages in basic consumer goods. The opposition blames President Maduro for the crisis and has been calling for an early election.
