Inflation in Venezuela Stands at 93% So Far in 2017

MEXICO (Sputnik) — According to the Thursday's report, the prices rose up 16.5 percent in April.
According to the International Monetary Fund, 2017 inflation rate in Venezuela could be over 700 percent and 2,068 percent in 2018.
Deep economic crisis the country triggered mass protests, with people demanding Maduro's resignation. Most recent massive protests started in Venezuela in April after the country's Supreme Court ruled to restrict the power of the state’s National Assembly. The decision was subsequently canceled, but the protests continued, claiming the lives of over 30 people.
