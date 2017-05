MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The company’s net income with interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was up by 19 percent and stood at 25.25 billion reais ($8 billion).

According to its statement, Petrobras managed to reverse the first-quarter net loss it suffered last year when it fell short of 1.25 billion reais ($360 million).

The oil producer underwent a restructuring in 2015 after the company found itself at the heart of a major corruption scandal that forced Petrobra to sell assets in order to pay debts. It raised $13.6 billion over two years.