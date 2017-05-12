Venezuela’s Maduro Accused of Illegally Funding Chavez Reelection Bid

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro allegedly paid $11 million in undeclared cash to a Brazilian political consultant to campaign for then president Hugo Chavez ahead of the 2012 voting, media reported.

Monica Moura made the accusation in a testimony to Brazilian prosecutors in exchange for having her eight-year prison term commuted, according to the EFE news agency.

The campaigner was convicted in 2016 of money laundering together with her husband, Joao Santana, in a corruption investigation into Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras.

Moura claimed Maduro, then foreign minister, handed her money in person at his office and was to bring another $15 million. She said money came from Brazilian construction firms that were interested in having Chavez reelected. Most of it was given by the Odebrecht conglomerate.