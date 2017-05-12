Venezuela’s Maduro Accused of Illegally Funding Chavez Reelection Bid

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro allegedly paid $11 million in undeclared cash to a Brazilian political consultant to campaign for then president Hugo Chavez ahead of the 2012 voting, media reported.
The campaigner was convicted in 2016 of money laundering together with her husband, Joao Santana, in a corruption investigation into Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras.
Moura claimed Maduro, then foreign minister, handed her money in person at his office and was to bring another $15 million. She said money came from Brazilian construction firms that were interested in having Chavez reelected. Most of it was given by the Odebrecht conglomerate.
