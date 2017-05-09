Number of Injured During Protests in Caracas Exceeds 800

© REUTERS/ Christian Veron One Youth Dead, Over 160 People Injured in Venezuela Clashes

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The Nacional news website reported Monday citing Marialbert Barrios, the country's lawmaker, that during the day at least 116 people had suffered in the clashes.

The news outlet added that the politician said that the violent Monday had brought a total number of people injured in Caracas to more than 800 since the beginning of April.

The Latin American state has been hit by a long-term economic and political crisis. The tensions between the country's authorities and oppositions escalated in early April after Venezuela's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled parliament. The ruling had been reversed, but a number of demonstrations, resulting in clashes between protesters and police, had been held since then.