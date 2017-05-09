Number of Injured During Protests in Caracas Exceeds 800

The news outlet added that the politician said that the violent Monday had brought a total number of people injured in Caracas to more than 800 since the beginning of April.
The Latin American state has been hit by a long-term economic and political crisis. The tensions between the country's authorities and oppositions escalated in early April after Venezuela's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled parliament. The ruling had been reversed, but a number of demonstrations, resulting in clashes between protesters and police, had been held since then.
