'Immortal Regiment' March in Buenos Aires Attended by Hundreds of People

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) — The WWII commemoration event, dubbed "Immortal Regiment" in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires was attended by some 200 people, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Viktor Koronelli told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It is great that this time about 200 people came, including staff and diplomats from the embassy and the trade mission. But the majority was [our] compatriots, they brought their children, grandchildren, brought portraits of their grandfathers who fought in the war," Koronelli said.

The ambassador noted that this year the event was attended by more Russians than in 2016, when the Immortal Regiment had been held in Argentina for the first time.

"This initiative causes us to feel a lot, because we commemorate our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers who had defended our country, many of them at the expense of their life," Koronelli added.

The Immortal Regiment is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics. During the marches, people carry photographs of their ancestors who participated in the war.